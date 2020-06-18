Designer creates wearable art in support of Black Lives Matter

What started as a small hobby of creating special designs for her sorority sisters to wear, Phoebe Eligon-Jones soon found herself to have a full-blown business where she could release her creative juices while making a statement with her products at Blupoetres Creations.

Since the death of George Floyd, Eligon-Jones was inspired to create “Black Lives Matter” designs for protestors to show exactly what they are feeling from a distance since the coronavirus pandemic has changed how protestors gather.