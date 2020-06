McCray's Backyard Bar-B-Q and Seafood in Riviera Beach takes extra steps after potential employee exposure to coronavirus

McCray's Backyard Bar-B-Q and Seafood in Riviera Beach is temporarily closed due to possible coronavirus exposure.

ATTORNEYS WHO SPELL OUT WHATRIGHTS EMPLOYEES HAVE DURINGTHIS AGE OF COVID... AND WHYWHAT MCCRAYS BACKYARD BAR-B-QAND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT DID----WILL UNFORTUNATELY NOT BETHE NORM&.<< DOORS CLOSEDSANITATION CREWS ON THE WAY TODEEP CLEAN MCCRAYS BACKYARDBAR- B-Q AND SEAFOOD INRIVIERA BEACH& THIS AFTER ANEMPLOYEE MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSEDTO COVID-19 12:50:10 WEDECIDED TO CLOSE THERESTAURANT ALL OF THEEMPLOYEES ARE BEING PAID FORTHE TIME THAT THEY ARE GOINGTO BE OFF WHCIH IS 10 DAYS12:50:19 WETO GO AND GET A COVID-19 TESTSANDY COLLIERRELATIONS AGENCY REPRESENTSTHE RESTAURANT&.

WHICH SHESAYS NOTIFIED THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ABOUT THE POTENTIALEXPOSURE& 12:49:58 THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT TOLD US THAT WE DIDNOT NEED TO SHUT DOWN, BUTTHAT WAS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FORUS LABOR AND EMPLOYMENTDISCRIMINATION ATTORNEY ARTHURSCHOFIELD SAYS OTHER THANSENDING THE EMPLOYEE INQUESTION HOMEREQUIREMENT TO SHUT DOWN ORSEND ANY OTHER EMPLOYEES TOGET TESTED.

12:09:26 THERENO OBLIGATION CERTAINLY WESEEING SOME EMPLOYERS, SOMEBUSINESSES THAT ARE SHUTTINGDOWN, TAKING CLEANING EFFORTS,WEHEALTH DEPARTMENT TO LEARNWHAT PROTOCOLS OR GUIDELINESRESTAURANTS ARE REQUIRED TOTAKE& SCHOFIELD SAYS LEGALLYEMPLOYERS DO NOT HAVE TO EVENDISCLOSE THERE WAS A POTENTIALEXPOSURE OR A POSITIVE CASE INTHE WORKPLACE.

12:09:53SHARING MEDICAL INFORMATIONABOUT EMPLOYEES IS APOTENTIALLY PROBLEMATIC AREAFOR AN EMPLOYER TO GET INTOTO.

SO, WERESULTS.

SOME WILL SHARE, SOMEWILL NOT.

