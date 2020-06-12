Antebellum

Antebellum Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late.

ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) -- an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Directed by Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz (aka Bush+Renz) starring Janelle Monae, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, Jena Malone release date August 21, 2020 (in theaters)