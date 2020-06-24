Poll found majority of Mississippians favor change in state flag

Four -- the mississippi economic council just released a new poll that shows how mississippians feel at the state flag.

It's by the tarrance group, which has looked at the state flag issue over the last 20 years.

But what you're seeing here is the first time a majority of mississippians supported changing the state flag.

The survey asked the opinions of 500 likely mississippi voters.

55 percent said they would vote to change the flag.

41 percent said they would vote against such a change.

The poll has a margin of error of four and a half percent.

Something else this poll found is that the alternative flag that gets most people in support of the change is the one you see behind me.

It's referred to as the "in god we trust" flag.

What you see in the middle is the state seal that has the phrase on it.

Polling showed a negative view on the stennis now hospitality flag.

But when asked about this flag, multiple groups supported it -- seniors, high school graduates, republicans, conservatives and born again evangelicals.

