Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand mum creates an original fishing experience for her husband and uses their 4 kids as props
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
New Zealand mum creates an original fishing experience for her husband and uses their 4 kids as props

New Zealand mum creates an original fishing experience for her husband and uses their 4 kids as props

A fun mum from Tauranga, New Zealand created an original fishing experience for her husband, using their four kids as props.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A fun mum from Tauranga, New Zealand created an original fishing experience for her husband, using their four kids as props.

"Ladies, here's an idea when your husband is having withdrawals," the mum of four says as she prepares to surprise her husband.

She is then seen escorting her husband to the balcony, where life jackets are positioned on four chairs and three fishing rods are placed against the balcony fence.

Nathan's wife is heard saying: "Babe, what's that?

It's tugging." Nathan then grabs the fishing rod, when the camera pans down to the garden, where their four kids are "imitating fish." The hilarious footage was filmed on June 24.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand dad creates funny backyard zoo experience for daughter's birthday [Video]

New Zealand dad creates funny backyard zoo experience for daughter's birthday

A dad in Tauranga, New Zealand creates the cool backyard zoo experience for his daughter's birthday in this clip from Friday (June 19). "A few animals that feature during the video are a lion's den,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:24Published
A fox and her cubs take over a family's garden [Video]

A fox and her cubs take over a family's garden

A fox and her six babies have taken over a family's entire back garden - playing with their cubs and being hand fed.Laura Panter, 39, first spotted a vixen in her back garden at the beginning of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Father and Infant Son Perform a Mauri Haka Together [Video]

Father and Infant Son Perform a Mauri Haka Together

Occurred on February, 2020 / New Zealand Info from Licensor: "It's my husband and our son doing the haka together. Father and son bonding. Especially because he was so young. In this video you will see..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:35Published