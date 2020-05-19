New Zealand mum creates an original fishing experience for her husband and uses their 4 kids as props

A fun mum from Tauranga, New Zealand created an original fishing experience for her husband, using their four kids as props.

"Ladies, here's an idea when your husband is having withdrawals," the mum of four says as she prepares to surprise her husband.

She is then seen escorting her husband to the balcony, where life jackets are positioned on four chairs and three fishing rods are placed against the balcony fence.

Nathan's wife is heard saying: "Babe, what's that?

It's tugging." Nathan then grabs the fishing rod, when the camera pans down to the garden, where their four kids are "imitating fish." The hilarious footage was filmed on June 24.