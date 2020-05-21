Local sports bars say return of baseball will help business
On Tuesday, the MLB announced baseball games will start in late July with a 60-game season.
Iowa HS Baseball & Softball ReturnLewis Central hosted Atlantic & St. Albert hosted Harlan as baseball & softball returned in Iowa Monday night.
3&2 Baseball welcomes back youth sports with 130-team tournamentThis weekend marks the return of youth baseball at 3&2 Baseball Club complexes in Johnson County. The Big League Chew Summer Slam kicked off Friday. Typically, the tournament welcomes 250 teams from..
Co-Owner Of NJ Baseball Business Urges Governor To Give Youth Sports The Green LightWhen will New Jersey kids be allowed to play baseball and softball outside again? CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.