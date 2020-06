Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold , Mohamed Salah , Fabinho and Sadio Mane completed a rout against the visitors in one of their best performances of the season – in front of an empty Anfield .

