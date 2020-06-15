Global  

Coronavirus impact on communities of color
Video Credit: KIMT
Coronavirus impact on communities of color
The challenge of healthcare access
Six.

I'm katie lange.

And i'm george coronavirus is impacting all of us ?

"* but in particular communities of color.

U.s. senator tina smith says native american communities are more vulnerable to the virus because of a lack of adequate healthcare and limited resources.

Now ?

"* leaders are coming together to address the concerns at a roundtable.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco sat in on the roundtable and joins us live.

Isabella.

Indigenious leaders ?

"* sen.

Smith and lieutenant gov.

Peggy flanagan ?

"* discussed hw to help the native?

"* american community during this pandemic.

Indigenous leaders say tribes rely on their businesses as their only source of income.

They don't have the tax base that states or counties have ?

"* so when they close their businesses ?

*- they have no money coming in.

That means no money to pay for their bills ?

"* healthcare or education.

The senator says these issues are not unique to minority communities.

"black and brown people, people of color are much more likely to experience a whole range of health issues even before covid.

One of the reasons for this is there is not equal access to good healthcare, one of the reasons also is we need people of color serving in healthcare fields and becoming doctors and nurses."

To find a link to that roundtable visit kimt dot com.

Live in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

Sen.

Smith is also introducing bipartisan bills that expand mental health care services for minnesotans.





