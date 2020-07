THE SILENCING Movie - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published 2 weeks ago THE SILENCING Movie - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis THE SILENCING Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A reformed hunter living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Director: Robin Pront Writer: Micah Ranum Stars: Annabelle Wallis, Zahn McClarnon, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend