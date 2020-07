Scientists Say Aliens May Be Using Black Holes As Energy Source Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Scientists Say Aliens May Be Using Black Holes As Energy Source Scientists say that advanced alien civilizations can, indeed, use black holes as energy sources. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Hidden Phenomenon the First Black Hole Photo Didn’t Show You



A team of scientists are performing calculations to further predict how we could see black holes in far more detail in the future. Credit: Seeker Duration: 04:06 Published on May 20, 2020