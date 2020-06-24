WEB EXTRA: Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty Discusses COVID-19 Spike
Of note, Dr. Marty said the spike is taking a toll on hospital supplies, it's a behavior driven issue and younger people are spreading it to older generations.
