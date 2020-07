San Diego cop killer up for parole Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:00s - Published 3 weeks ago San Diego cop killer up for parole Jesus Cecena, who was convicted of killed San Diego Police officer Archie Buggs in 1978, will be up for parole this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SINCE SAN DIEGO POLICE OFFICERARCHIE BUGS WAS SHOT AND KILLEDWHILE ON DUTY.TOMORROW THE MAN CONVICTED OFHIS MURDER WILL ONCE AGAIN ASKFOR PAROLE.BUGS' FORMER PARTNER AND THEDISTRICT ATTORNEY SAY HE SHOULDSTAY BEHIND BARS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this