AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans About Climate Change
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a major lawsuit against big oil companies, Esme Murphy reports (2:28).

WCCO 4 News at 6 - June 24, 2020

hrdrckminer AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans About Climate Change – WCCO | CBS Minnesota https://t.co/HZOSrpQtNU 34 minutes ago

🇺🇸Dina 🇺🇸 RT @chrisbergpov: MN AG @keithellison files climate change lawsuit https://t.co/Jpp4VZCeSr 4 hours ago

Chris Berg MN AG @keithellison files climate change lawsuit https://t.co/Jpp4VZCeSr 4 hours ago

EnviroEdgeNews RT: US-AG Ellison Sues 3 Major Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans About Climate Change, violated Minne… https://t.co/lQGme7CgLk 4 hours ago

RENNA RT @EnviroEdgeNews: US-AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies [ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, American Petroleum Inst.], Saying They Deceived Minnesot… 4 hours ago

EnviroEdgeNews US-AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies [ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, American Petroleum Inst.], Saying They Deceived Minn… https://t.co/ioWqigp4js 4 hours ago

Andy Anderson AG Ellison Sues Oil Companies, Saying They Deceived Minnesotans About Climate Change https://t.co/YBSGMESGUK 4 hours ago

Gerald Evelyn following the example tobacco set. kudos. more of these to come #ClimateChange #ESG #SDG #ImpactInvesting… https://t.co/2bVTMYVwY0 5 hours ago


