Baby Owl Runs To Owner When Called

All of us have different animals for companionship.

It can be a dog, a cat, lizard, fish, rabbit, bird or another different kind of animal.

We keep our pets primarily for company, protection or entertainment.

Popular pets are often praised for their attractive appearance, intelligence and their emotions that are very similar to ours.

These pets have a special ability to lift up their owner’s spirit.

Our pets also provide us physical and emotional strength.

Having a pet means that you’ll never be alone.

Just look at this guy in the video.

He’s found his trusty companion in a beautiful baby owl.

Owls are birds of the night.They are birds with broad heads, binocular vision which means that they have a good perception of depth and that they have the ability to maintain visual focus on an object with both eyes creating a single visual image.

They also have binaural hearing which means that they have the ability to identify the location and the sound in direction and distance.

Most owls are nocturnal, actively hunting their prey in the darkness.

That’s why we call them birds of the night.

Most of the time you can see that the owls are sitting still, not moving at all and that they can owl.

You can see this cute baby owl in the back waiting to be called.

When his owner whistles the owl instantly rushes to him with its wings spread wide.

We have never thought that owls can be so fast.

We are sure that they are expert flyers but we did not know that they are great at running too.

This is one fascinating owl with light brown fluffy feathers and big glowing eyes.

It’s absolutely amazing!

The whistling sound maybe is the way they greet each other.

What an amazing friendship these two have.

So cool!

We think that the owl tries to communicate with the guy in the video too just by the sounds he is making.

Maybe he is trying to say hi to his owner and to the camera or maybe he says how much he loves his owner.

We are not sure what’s he saying, but we are sure in one thing and that's that the owl and the guy understand each other very well.

If you like this video and if you are bird lover please share this video with your friends.

You are going to make their day most beautiful.

Maybe this video is going to be the highlight of their day.

And, of course if you are an owl lover you can search our website and find similar videos with owls in them.

Have a nice day!