Skybox Sports Grill and Pizzeria's operating practice changes.

Skybox Sports Grill and Pizzeria shares some of its operating practices during the public health crisis.

Midst of a pandemic.... wtva's bronson woodruff is live at skybox sports grill with some ways they are helping keep their employees and public safe.

Like most restaurants, the skybox had to change a lot of its business practices for public safety concerns.

When the pandemic hit, skybox went to curbsde-pickup only.

Now, the restaurant is open for up to 50 percent capacity for both inside and outside seating.

Restaurant owner johnette bramlett says employees sanitize menus and clean pens between customers.

The restaurant also has hand sanitizer dispensers set up in the restaurant's two dining areas.

She said the restaurant has always held the kitchen to high standards, and she requires employees to wear masks.

"most people in this area feel like if they are coming inside, they are already back to normal and are doing what they normally do.

People that have not returned to normal, are still wearing masks, we still have the curbside, we still carry it out to you."

Bramlett said she thought her business would slowly come back after they reopened for dine-in.

But she was pleasantly surprised when her business soared.

Reporting in saltillo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

