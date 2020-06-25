A brief look back at the government briefings Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 week ago A brief look back at the government briefings Now the daily Downing Street news conferences have ended, here's some of the last three months in a minute. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this J Lacey @business brief reminder they happen to be elected to be in office as government of the UK, so might want to have a… https://t.co/CEKWWVxm25 6 days ago Yogesh RT @BBCYoungReport: This week saw the end to the daily coronavirus news conferences from Downing Street, Here's a look back at some of th… 6 days ago BBC Young Reporter This week saw the end to the daily coronavirus news conferences from Downing Street, Here's a look back at some o… https://t.co/Plc7RuKWEs 6 days ago Rumple Stiltkin RT @BBCPolitics: They became a staple of the UK's lockdown routine, but now we're saying goodbye to those daily coronavirus briefings… htt… 1 week ago Jamal E Halabi BBC News - A brief look back at the government briefings https://t.co/aalE9Kk6wO 1 week ago Autopost Sandpit #3 Latest Audio : Covid-19: A brief look back at the government briefings - Now the daily Downing Street news conf… https://t.co/pxETgybqUG 1 week ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Covid-19: A brief look back at the government briefings: Now the daily Downing Street news conferences have ended,… https://t.co/hf6y97MH18 1 week ago Stuart Thomson They became a staple of the UK's lockdown routine, but now we're saying goodbye to those daily coronavirus briefing… https://t.co/vrPN9KZJWg 1 week ago