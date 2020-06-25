Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown announces reopening plan

Many health and safety procedures have be put in place.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen its doors on Friday, June 26, along with Phase Four in the Mohawk Valley.

Today - the sports hallowed grounds in cooperstown announced its doors will be reopening in just a couple of days.

The baseball hall of fame and museum is expected to open back up on friday along with the beginning of phase four in the mohawk valley region for new york state.

Normally open for all but three days of the year - the hall has been closed since march 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the locks are removed - there are a variety of health and safety procedures that will be put into place for precautionary reasons.

Some of the guidelines include the requirement of all present in the building to wear face masks - a timed ticketing process to limit museum capacity - assigned path flow through exhibits with directional markers - and increased cleaning and disinfecting and employee health screenings.

Upon announcing its reopening plan - hall president tim mead released a statement saying... "on behalf of the national baseball hall of fame's board of directors and our entire staff, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to cooperstown to celebrate the game we love.

Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors.

Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount."

The hall will be open from nine a-m to five p-m daily.

We'll have more information on wktv.com.

Tonight's senior send-off is one