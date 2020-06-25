Apple's Developer Transition Kit is a faceless iPad, and we want one

With Apple moving their computers to in-house processors, you can now apply for a Developer Transition Kit to start porting your software to run on the new hardware.But this kit itself is not new, it's essentially the guts of the 2020 iPad Pro shoved into a Mac Mini.

The iPad Pro was powered by the A12Z chip, itself a variant of the A12X, which debuted in 2018, so this is not exactly flashy hardware.Except we when tested the 2020 iPad Pro, it out-performed a 2018 Macbook Pro laptop in a rendering test, by a whopping 300%.

We'd love to get our hands on one of these development kits to see how the chip runs with desktop level cooling and more RAM, but for now, we're definitely excited to see what Apple makes next.