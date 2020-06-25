Re-Born movie - Tak Sakaguchi and Takumi Saitoh

Re-Born movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Toshiro, a former special forces operative, now lives a quiet life in the Japanese countryside.

Despite his seemingly peaceful existence, Toshiro struggles to contain the destructive impulses that once made him the top soldier in an elite unit of killers.

But when his former commanding officer, the enigmatic Phantom, comes out of the shadows seeking revenge, Toshiro goes on a kill-crazy rampage against a squad of ruthless assassins.

Re:Born On Demand, Digital HD & DVD July 21 Starring Tak Sakaguchi and Takumi Saitoh Directed by Yûji Shimomura