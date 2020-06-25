The Big Risk movie (1960) - Lino Ventura, Sandra Milo, Jean-Paul Belmondo

The Big Risk movie (1960) - Plot synopsis: Abel Davos is a criminal, hunted in Italy.

The police are closing in, so he and his pal Raymond arrange to flee back to France with Abel's wife, Thérèse, and their two young sons.

Abel and Raymond commit a brazen robbery to get funds, killing two men; in the escape, more die.

Abel arrives in Nice with the boys, calls his pals in Paris, and gets the brush-off.

Reluctantly, they send a stranger, Eric Stark, to bring Abel to Paris, but he's getting the message he's on his own.

Honor, friendship, and debt now count for little.

What can Abel, a wanted man with two small children and only Stark as a friend, do?

"Never give ground," he tells Eric, but how long can he hold to his code?

Director: Claude Sautet Writers: José Giovanni, Claude Sautet, José Giovanni See more » Stars: Lino Ventura, Sandra Milo, Jean-Paul Belmondo