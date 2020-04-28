Westworld Season 3 - Creating Westworld's Reality - Behind the Scenes

Westworld Season 3 - Creating Westworld's Reality - Behind the Scenes - Westworld's co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan and VFX supervisor Jay Worth discuss the unique filmmaking techniques used while shooting Season 3.

Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.