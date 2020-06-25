General Commander movie - Steven Seagal

General Commander movie trailer - starring Steven Seagal - Plot synopsis: Southeast Asia may be a land of beautiful scenery, vibrant cities, spirituality and culture, but underneath the beautiful veneer lies a growing network of prostitution, slavery, drugs, and corrupt officials.

Decorated CIA operative Jake Alexander has dedicated his career to eliminating such crime, out of commitment to his job and love for his new-found home.

But when a sting operation to stop a black-market organ trafficking organisation goes badly wrong, resulting in the murder of a member of his team, the case against the crime syndicate is closed and the team globally reassigned.

Disillusioned and gunning for vengeance, Alexander vows to finish the mission, forming a rogue task force outside of the politics, rules, and regulations of the CIA.

A powerful action saga, full of explosive action, thrilling stunts and bone-crunching fights – this Commander’s team is dedicated to bringing justice and revenge, by any means necessary.