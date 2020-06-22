Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - The Power of Smurfette

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - The Power of Smurfette - With all the Smurfs captured, Smurfette (Demi Lovato) arrives just in time with a plan.

Plot synopsis: Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures.

Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village.

Cast: Ariel Winter, Danny Pudi, Demi Lovato, Ellie Kemper, Gabriel Iglesias, Gordon Ramsay, Jack McBrayer, Jake Johnson, Jeff Dunham, Joe Manganiello, Julia Roberts, Kelly Asbury, Mandy Patinkin, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Sturm, Michelle Rodriguez, Patrick Ballin, Rainn Wilson, Tituss Burgess Director: Kelly Asbury