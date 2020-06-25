Global  

Colorado Gov. instructs legal counsel to examine Elijah McClain case
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Gov.

Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he has instructed his legal counsel to examine the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

