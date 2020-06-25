Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ventura County Seeing Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Ventura County Seeing Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations

Ventura County Seeing Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations

Ventura, which until recently had consistently been reporting low case loads, is now one of the counties that has seen a spike.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

DanielleGersh

Danielle Gersh RT @CBSLA: Ventura, which until recently had been reporting low case numbers, is now one of the counties seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospita… 7 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Ventura, which until recently had been reporting low case numbers, is now one of the counties seeing a spike in COV… https://t.co/Hm6aW0LvCa 10 minutes ago

donna_mermaid

Mermaid Donna RT @KathleenFOX5: Sup. Fletcher reports 5 counties in #California in past 3 days seeing more than 10% rise in Covid cases and hospitalizati… 1 week ago

KathleenFOX5

Kathleen Bade Sup. Fletcher reports 5 counties in #California in past 3 days seeing more than 10% rise in Covid cases and hospita… https://t.co/vPRjHO3E0u 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Marshall County health official: Coronavirus 'is out of control' in county [Video]

Marshall County health official: Coronavirus 'is out of control' in county

Marshall County health official: Coronavirus 'is out of control' in county

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
More than 5,500 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday [Video]

More than 5,500 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Florida to more than 109,000.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:52Published
Colorado saw small uptick in coronavirus cases last week; officials closely monitoring ahead of holiday [Video]

Colorado saw small uptick in coronavirus cases last week; officials closely monitoring ahead of holiday

Governor cautions Coloradans to maintain masks, social distancing during July 4th holiday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:23Published