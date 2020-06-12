Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disneyland Resort Delays Reopening Theme Parks, Downtown Disney Still Set To Open July 9
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Disneyland Resort Delays Reopening Theme Parks, Downtown Disney Still Set To Open July 9

Disneyland Resort Delays Reopening Theme Parks, Downtown Disney Still Set To Open July 9

Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday it is delaying plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure pending government approval.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Disney delays reopening Disneyland and other California theme parks


MarketWatch - Published

Anaheim's Disneyland Resort To Push Back Planned Reopening

Disneyland‘s planned phased reopening is set to be pushed back due to rising Coronavirus cases in...
Just Jared Jr - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Disney World workers petition to delay reopening [Video]

Disney World workers petition to delay reopening

More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Hong Kong's Disneyland Will Reopen June 18 [Video]

Hong Kong's Disneyland Will Reopen June 18

Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park has announced they will reopen on June 18. Park officials said they will host a reduced number of visitors and feature enhanced health measures. The popular theme..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks [Video]

Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks

Splash Mountain is one of the most beloved and popular attractions at Disney theme parks.but now patrons and fans are advocating for a big change.The ride is based on the racist 1946 Disney film..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published