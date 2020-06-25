Global  

Ben Roethlisberger, Vance McDonald Pack Up Food For Families In Need
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Ben Roethlisberger, Vance McDonald Pack Up Food For Families In Need
Two prominent Steelers took some time to help others.
