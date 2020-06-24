Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas City-area contact tracers stay busy amid COVID-19 case surge
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Kansas City-area contact tracers stay busy amid COVID-19 case surge
KC-area contact tracers stay busy amid COVID-19 case surge
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Piper softball senior helps plan 'One Last Game' for Kansas area teams [Video]

Piper softball senior helps plan 'One Last Game' for Kansas area teams

After the COVID-19 pandemic took their senior season away, the Piper Pirates softball team made sure they would play again.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:58Published
Teachers, parents wonder if students will have to wear masks to school [Video]

Teachers, parents wonder if students will have to wear masks to school

Whether masks will be a requirement in schools come August is still up in the air for districts in the Kansas City metro, causing some teachers to wonder how the issue would be handled.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:12Published
Local restaurant closes after employees contract COVID-19 [Video]

Local restaurant closes after employees contract COVID-19

A few Kansas City restaurants are closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:46Published