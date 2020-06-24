Kansas City-area contact tracers stay busy amid COVID-19 case surge

Piper softball senior helps plan 'One Last Game' for Kansas area teamsAfter the COVID-19 pandemic took their senior season away, the Piper Pirates softball team made sure they would play again.
Teachers, parents wonder if students will have to wear masks to schoolWhether masks will be a requirement in schools come August is still up in the air for districts in the Kansas City metro, causing some teachers to wonder how the issue would be handled.
Local restaurant closes after employees contract COVID-19A few Kansas City restaurants are closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.