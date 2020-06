Class of 2020: Hunter Frazier and Najae Ali

BUT WE WANT TO MAKE SUREGRADUATES ARE RECOGNIZED!CONGRATULATIONS TO HUNTERFRAZIER ON HIS RECENTGRADUATION FROM THE GILMANSCHOOL.

AND CONGRATULATIONSARE ALSO IN ORDER FOR NAJAEALI.

SHE JUST GRADUATED FROMBALTIMORE POLYTECHNICINSTITUTE.

WE'RE CELEBRATINGTHE CLASS OF 2020 AND GIVINGTHEM THE RECOGNITION THEYDESERVE.

YOU CAN ALSO FIND ALLTHE STUDENTS WE'VE FEATURED ONWMA━2 NEWS DOT COM SLA