Kansas City-area contact tracers stay busy amid COVID-19 case surge



Tweets about this Sandy RT @41actionnews: Contact tracers are a critical part of the battle to limit the spread of COVID-19 VIA @AFGutierrez: https://t.co/bTFzv9hA… 48 minutes ago 41 Action News Contact tracers are a critical part of the battle to limit the spread of COVID-19 VIA @AFGutierrez: https://t.co/bTFzv9hAsK 1 hour ago FBI Kansas City Kansas City Area Brothers Plead Guilty to $4 Million Investment Fraud Scheme: Phillip Hudnall and Brian Hudnall of… https://t.co/hNwhYKOYML 3 days ago Harper RT @DJs_2020: I'm back in the Kansas City Area working as a real estate agent. I would like to share information with you from my brokerage… 6 days ago