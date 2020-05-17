Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal

From West Bengal deciding to extend the lockdown, to Delhi's case tally crossing the 70,000-mark - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst one-day spike in cases so far, with its tally crossing the 67,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the United States of America is still struggling to control the virus, with around 34,700 new cases being reported on June 23, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.