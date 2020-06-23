Global  

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan Trailer

A heightened sense of outward authority, an interior brimming with detail refinements, the efficiency-enhancing influence of electrification and cutting-edge innovations in the areas of driver assistance, control/operation and connectivity help the new BMW 5-Series to cement its leading position at the premium end of the executive class.Over 600,000 units of the BMW 5-Series Sedan and BMW 5-Series Touring have been sold worldwide since the market launch of the current model generation.

Their eye-catching design aesthetic, hallmark BMW driving pleasure, trailblazing semi-automated driving technologies and unmatched digital services imbue the two models with standout appeal.

And now, with a new wave of carefully judged optimisations carried out in these key areas, all the necessary pieces are in place to extend the illustrious history of the sporty business sedan and equally dynamic Touring all-rounder.

