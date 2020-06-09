Global  

Chicago Dogs To Resume Play With Fans In Rosemont
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:36s - Published
You’ll be able to watch professional baseball in person in the Chicago area this summer, starting July 7.

Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter told CBS 2's Matt Zahn about the precautions being taken in Rosemont.

0
