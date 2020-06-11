Global  

Disneyland Fans Upset Park Won't Reopen July 17 As Planned
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Disney fans are speaking out after the decision delaying plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure pending government approval.

Stacey Butler reports.

