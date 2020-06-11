Disneyland Fans Upset Park Won't Reopen July 17 As Planned Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:52s - Published 41 seconds ago Disneyland Fans Upset Park Won't Reopen July 17 As Planned Disney fans are speaking out after the decision delaying plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure pending government approval. Stacey Butler reports. 0

