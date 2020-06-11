Disneyland Fans Upset Park Won't Reopen July 17 As Planned
Disney fans are speaking out after the decision delaying plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure pending government approval.
Stacey Butler reports.
Disneyland to Reopen in Mid-JulyDisneyland eyes July 9 as a reopening date for its downtown Disney district. The theme park is expected to open days later on July 17.
