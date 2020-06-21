Global  

Doctors Warn Coronavirus Outbreak At San Quentin Could Be Catastrophic
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase by the day, with 1-in-8 inmates falling ill to the disease.

Andrea Nakano tells us doctors are warning the outbreak at The Q could be catastrophic.

