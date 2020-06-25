Equity indices subdued as IMF predicts Indian economy to contract by 4.5 pc



NIFTY 50 Indian stock market and benchmark index Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results



Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty pharma was up by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red. Among stocks, private lenders IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank slipped by 1.7 and 1.1 per cent respectively while home loan lender HDFC was down by 1.4 per cent. Bharti Infratel dipped by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.2 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.8 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.4 per cent and Hindalco by 1.2 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services was down by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,193.05 per share after reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21). However, Sun Pharma gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 496 per share, Dr Reddy's by 1.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.1 per cent. Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors traded with a positive bias while index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up by 1.1 per cent at Rs 1,844.70 per share. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several US states raised concerns that new lockdowns could derail an economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.76 per cent while Japanese stocks declined by 0.4 per cent. Shares in China fell by 0.72 per cent, the first decline in more than a week, as investors booked profits on a surge in equities to a five-year high. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970 Sensex jumps 409 points as banking, metal stocks rally



Equity benchmark indices extended early gains in the afternoon session on July 09 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is seeing green shoots of economic recovery. "The story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," he said at the India Global Week Summit. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 409 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 36,738 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 108 points or 1.01 per cent at 10,813.Except for Nifty FMCG which slipped by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970 Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble



Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 346 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 36,329 while the Nifty 50 edged down by 94 points or 0.87 per cent at 10,706. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and realty down by 1.9 per cent each, IT by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank climbed up by 2.3 per cent and metal by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,197 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent. Tata Motors was down by 3.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.8 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.6 per cent. IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys skidded by 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970 Markets open flat but IT, auto stocks gain



Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.7 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT stocks appeared to be the flavour of the day with Infosys gaining by 2.6 per cent to Rs 784.50 per share. Wipro was up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.3 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors moving up by 1.6 per cent each and Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent. However, Power Grid Corporation slipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 173.40 per share. Grasim was down by 2.4 per cent, ONGC by 2.1 per cent, ITC by 1.7 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.7 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Closing bell: Sensex jumps 466 points on global cues, auto and metal stocks gain



Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout on July 06 session amid a strong rally in all major sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 466 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,487 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 156 points or 1.47 per cent at 10,764.Nifty pharma slipped by 0.6 per cent but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 2.8 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, realty by 3 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and finance service by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra witnessed a handsome gain of 7.4 per cent to Rs 569.70 per share. Tata Motors was up by 5.3 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 3.4 per cent. Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 5.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,855 per share. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970

