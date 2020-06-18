India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,894 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

The count includes 1,86,514 active cases, and 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Maharashtra with 1,42,900 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi is the 2nd worst hit state as confirmed coronavirus cases reached 70,390 with 2,365 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has reported 67,468 cases so far with the death toll reaching 866.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,60,782 samples tested till 24th June.

2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours.