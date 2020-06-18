Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published
India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases

India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,894 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

The count includes 1,86,514 active cases, and 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Maharashtra with 1,42,900 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi is the 2nd worst hit state as confirmed coronavirus cases reached 70,390 with 2,365 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has reported 67,468 cases so far with the death toll reaching 866.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,60,782 samples tested till 24th June.

2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Highest-ever daily jump in Covid-19 cases; death toll rises by 418

The highest-ever single-day surge of 16,922 Covid-19 cases pushed India's total tally to 4,73,105 on...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA


India records highest spike of 17 thousand COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4.73 lakh

India witnessed highest spike of almost 17,000 fresh Covid cases, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimes


COVID-19 cases in India spike by near 13K cases, tally over 3.66 Laskh

India on Thursday witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 COVID-19 cases...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Tracking #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak Live updates: https://t.co/HlIfG6dIw1 https://t.co/s7mXh1BdWE 5 minutes ago

DrHasanRasheed

Dr.S.S.Hasan Rasheed India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105 https://t.co/cVvz8T7is1 11 minutes ago

AmitSharad6

Amit Sharad, Ph.D Coronavirus live: IIT Bombay first major institute to scrap face-to-face lectures this year https://t.co/Z9z5iFi9CO 25 minutes ago

KhabreeM

KhabreeMan News India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 #COVID__19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105 Press link for more detail… https://t.co/keYN1kJhQH 26 minutes ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI Coronavirus live: IIT Bombay first major institute to scrap face-to-face lectures this year… https://t.co/GfWFv1RKcn 37 minutes ago

VictorB123

Crosspatch RT @khaleejtimes: #India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 #Covid19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105 https://t.co/1ZG1iWEW12 41 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 #Covid19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105 https://t.co/1ZG1iWEW12 42 minutes ago

bandra_news

bandranews.com India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,105 https://t.co/KdNazIJM8y via @mumbaimirror 51 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal [Video]

Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal

From West Bengal deciding to extend the lockdown, to Delhi's case tally crossing the 70,000-mark - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst one-day spike..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published
U.S. hits second-largest case spike in single day [Video]

U.S. hits second-largest case spike in single day

The United States has recorded the second-largest increase in coronavirus cases since the health crisis began, with a rise of 35,588 new infections on Tuesday (June 23) as a dozen states see infections..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Wall Street crushed by rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

Wall Street crushed by rising COVID-19 cases

Stocks had their worst day in nearly two weeks as a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled fears the nascent economic recovery was already in trouble. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published