Fuel price hike: Diesel crosses Rs 80/litre mark in Delhi

The price of diesel crossed Rs 80 per litre mark in Delhi on June 25.

Diesel has become costlier than petrol, currently the price of diesel is at Rs 80.02 per litre, while petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92 per litre.

For the 19th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Thursday raised prices of diesel.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 0.14 paise a litre.