Nevadans continues to face unemployment issues
No mask, no service and still no answers Wednesday from Nevada Gov.
Steve Sisolak on the state’s unemployment issues.
Lawsuit aims to free up unemployment assistance for NevadansNEWS: The lawsuit claims tens of thousands of Nevadans would benefit from changes to the UI and PUA systems.
Protesters demand answers on PUA system issues“No pay, No vote”. That’s the chant heard from frustrated people out of work and out of money trying for months to get their unemployment benefits from the state. Jeremy Chen reports.
Nonprofits offer help with bills during pandemicOver the past 2 months, over 450,000 Nevadans have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The state's unemployment rate is through the roof, but what's more important than identifying the problem is..