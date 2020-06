Indonesian residents shocked to find anthill resembling Arabic symbol for Allah

An anthill found in West Sumatra has left residents puzzled as it resembles the symbol used in Arabic for Allah.

The red ant's nest was located on the side of a road in Bukittinggi City in 2017.

Residents hope this phenomenon becomes a sign of blessing for the surrounding community.

This ant nest lasted for a day and gradually disappeared because the nest made of dried sand was gradually lost in the wind.