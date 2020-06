Odeon Cinema Leicester Square prepares to reopen on July 13 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 days ago Odeon Cinema Leicester Square prepares to reopen on July 13 Tessa Street, general manager of Odeon Cinema Leicester Square, talks about the company's plans to reopen to customers in a safe way from July 4, with the Leicester Square venue welcoming customers from July 13. 0

Tweets about this Janis Cottee RT @wendymo94921768: @SDBeachill 22 ,saw this film in Leicester square odeon.I was absolutely terrified .I was a student nurse doing my sec… 2 hours ago wendy moore 💙 @SDBeachill 22 ,saw this film in Leicester square odeon.I was absolutely terrified .I was a student nurse doing my… https://t.co/5l1NaWZ2AZ 13 hours ago Penni RT @hollywoodsinama: Hollywood's Jane Russell, escorted by film tough guy Dan Duryea, arriving at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo… 15 hours ago Bob Jones @howatdk I cannot remember what the film was but it was at the Odeon Leicester Square mid 2000s, the absolute pride… https://t.co/w0Kl8bWoGI 15 hours ago Oldmoviestars Hollywood's Jane Russell, escorted by film tough guy Dan Duryea, arriving at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, Lo… https://t.co/FIS2d3SNKX 16 hours ago Malcolm @howatdk Terminator 2 midnight showing opening weekend. Odeon Leicester Square, London. The best cinema crowd at on… https://t.co/h3fzBhfc9z 17 hours ago Lino London, Odeon Leicester Square, 1984. At a press screening of Cannonball Run 2, before the movie started having Dom… https://t.co/KS9xGIg660 2 days ago Art & Hue On this day in 1979, London held the Royal World Premiere of "Moonraker", with Roger Moore as James Bond, at the Od… https://t.co/pB7gPWgPVi 2 days ago