Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor

Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer millions.Boris Johnson backed the beleaguered minister with the head of the civil service saying the Prime Minister “considered the matter closed”.But a stash of documents and texts released after pressure from the opposition showed multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond urged Mr Jenrick to approve the east London development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

itvlondon

ITV London Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor https://t.co/tTyMPlWqaG 2 minutes ago

JimONeill5

Jim O'Neill RT @Shambles151: Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor https://t.co/mqSadwg3Dm 19 minutes ago

Shambles151

Roger Gall Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor https://t.co/mqSadwg3Dm 1 hour ago

Evening_Tele

Evening Telegraph Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor https://t.co/7FY27DsdOt https://t.co/LcIy8p0VqP 1 hour ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: The Housing Secretary's facing calls to resign after releasing documents and texts about a controversial deve… https://t.co/0p0fAAkNDQ 3 hours ago

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor https://t.co/Hc5s7qxrZ8 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Minister under fire over property deal [Video]

Minister under fire over property deal

Robert Jenrick rushed a planning decision for a £1bn property deal so a Tory donor’s company could avoid paying £30-50m in tax.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:04Published