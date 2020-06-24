Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer millions.Boris Johnson backed the beleaguered minister with the head of the civil service saying the Prime Minister “considered the matter closed”.But a stash of documents and texts released after pressure from the opposition showed multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond urged Mr Jenrick to approve the east London development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”. 0

Robert Jenrick rushed a planning decision for a £1bn property deal so a Tory donor's company could avoid paying £30-50m in tax.