Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer millions.Boris Johnson backed the beleaguered minister with the head of the civil service saying the Prime Minister “considered the matter closed”.But a stash of documents and texts released after pressure from the opposition showed multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond urged Mr Jenrick to approve the east London development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”.