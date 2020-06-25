Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit
Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit The U.S. president praised Poland f… https://t.co/eGpd1jwGUa 9 minutes ago

andrea95115861

Andrea 🕷🌬 Poland If trumP-visit really will boost re-election chances of current President Duda next Sunday? ,Duda promises… https://t.co/42CLHvRA9Q 10 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit: https://t.co/aOaWDyVU6L #DonaldTrump 20 minutes ago

duneharp

Gusty Duneharp 6312// Via Euronews: Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit https://t.co/jUtzlwxaio 2 hours ago