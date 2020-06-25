Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this One News Page Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit The U.S. president praised Poland f… https://t.co/eGpd1jwGUa 9 minutes ago Andrea 🕷🌬 Poland If trumP-visit really will boost re-election chances of current President Duda next Sunday? ,Duda promises… https://t.co/42CLHvRA9Q 10 minutes ago One News Page Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit: https://t.co/aOaWDyVU6L #DonaldTrump 20 minutes ago Gusty Duneharp 6312// Via Euronews: Poland's Duda promises 'stronger alliance' with Donald Trump during U.S. visit https://t.co/jUtzlwxaio 2 hours ago