CBSE cancels class 10 and 12 remaining board exams amid Coronavirus pandemic | Oneindia News

CBSE cancels Classes 10th and 12th board exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic; Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'eBloodservices App' to facilitate access to blood in needy patients; Maharashtra, Delhi among other Covid-affected states receive first batch of Covid-19 drugs Covifor; Delhi hotel association stops bookings for Chinese guests under a move to boycott Chinese products; Fair and lovely to drop 'fair' from its brand name, Hindustan Unilever is rebranding the skin-lightening cream and more news
#TopNews #Topnews25June #CBSEclass10examcancel