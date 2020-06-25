Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBSE cancels class 10 and 12 remaining board exams amid Coronavirus pandemic | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published
CBSE cancels class 10 and 12 remaining board exams amid Coronavirus pandemic | Oneindia News

CBSE cancels class 10 and 12 remaining board exams amid Coronavirus pandemic | Oneindia News

CBSE cancels Classes 10th and 12th board exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic; Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'eBloodservices App' to facilitate access to blood in needy patients; Maharashtra, Delhi among other Covid-affected states receive first batch of Covid-19 drugs Covifor; Delhi hotel association stops bookings for Chinese guests under a move to boycott Chinese products; Fair and lovely to drop 'fair' from its brand name, Hindustan Unilever is rebranding the skin-lightening cream and more news #TopNews #Topnews25June #CBSEclass10examcancel

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

pearl_tnie

Pearl Dsouza RT @NewIndianXpress: CBSE has decided to cancel the 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15 due to the #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID… 36 seconds ago

apc_books

apc_books RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | No Class 10 exams, Class 12 exams later if possible: CBSE to Supreme Court https://t.co/aW9zPfgxcP https://t.co/X… 47 seconds ago

KuloraMridul

mridul kulora RT @ndtv: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students to have options: #CBSE to Supreme Court https://t.co/3jIWfibxyg #exams2020 https://t… 2 minutes ago

MaitreeBaral

Maitree. ମୈତ୍ରୀ. मैत्री #CBSE cancels remaining papers of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled to be held in July. 5 minutes ago

DrAmankashyap

Dr Aman kashyap It's big relief for parents & students too. Class 10 Exams Class 12 Exams Later If Possible CBSE To Top Court - ND… https://t.co/oYT4HsW60M 7 minutes ago

NIRMALY93079267

NIRMALYA DAS RT @SouravP79110851: CBSE To Supreme Court Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 1 Cancelled - NDTV https://t.co/9lKbisnEY9 @itspcofficial @… 8 minutes ago

thenewsroom8

thenewsroom CBSE 10th Class Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Made Optional @thenewsroom8 https://t.co/GKERvRT00u 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News [Video]

IIT Bombay moves its classes online for the rest of 2020 amid Covid-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

Satellite images show Chinese tents back at Galwan Valley site where soldiers clashed on June 15; Delhi crosses Mumbai in the number of coronavirus cases, testing and screening ramped up; E-commerce..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published
SSLC exams begin in Karnataka [Video]

SSLC exams begin in Karnataka

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for class 10 students began in Karnataka on June 25. The special arrangements have been done for students at the exam..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Talks Coronavirus Response, Sheriff's Department Feud [Video]

Supervisor Kathryn Barger Talks Coronavirus Response, Sheriff's Department Feud

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger talked with CBS Los Angeles about the county's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the board's continuing feud with Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:58Published