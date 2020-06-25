Chinese zoo feeds animals with special rice dumplings during Dragon Boat Festival

A Chinese zoo feeds a panda and other animals with special rice dumplings during the Dragon Boat Festival in southern China.

In the footage captured in Yunnan province, the zoo staff made a mixture of different fruits into the shape of rice dumplings, a traditional food to eat during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Ring-tailed lemurs, a raccoon and a giraffe were also fed the dumplings.

It’s reported that the dumplings were all with ice in them as the weather is very hot.

The video was filmed on June 23 and provided by local media.