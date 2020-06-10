Minister suggests gyms could reopen at end of July

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has suggested gyms and other facilities could reopen at the end of July if the opening of pubs and restaurants goes smoothly.

Mr Zahawi also discussed the possible introduction of airbridges between countries in order to lift controversial quarantine measures for visitors to the UK.

Report by Patelr.

