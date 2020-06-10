Minister suggests gyms could reopen at end of July

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government are "actively looking" at changes to quarantine rules for visitors to the UK and are "working together" with other countries on new arrangements. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying he pulled the planning application for the Westferry Printworks development as soon as there was "a perception of bias". Mr Zahawi said it was vital to "move on" from the row in order to "deliver the housing for those families that need it most".
The government has dropped plans to force primary schools in England to reopen for pupils before the summer holidays. Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said individual schools would however be encouraged to do as much as they can.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government should work on the test track and isolate system in order to build confidence for people to go out to support businesses and help the economy.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Worcester Bosch, a boiler factory in the West Midlands, following the announcement of his business support scheme.
Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says that 9 million jobs will be protected by the retention bonus programme which will encourage companies to bring back furloughed workers.