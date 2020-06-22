Arctic Siberian town hit with record heatwave

|
Zoo keeper dies after Siberian tiger attacks as visitors look onThe attack by the Siberian tiger occurred inside Zurich's zoo Saturday afternoon as visitors looked on in horror.
Tiger kills Zurich zookeeper in front of visitors and staffThe 55-year-old woman was attacked in a Siberian tiger enclosure at a zoo in the Swiss city.
Climate crisis: Thawing Arctic permafrost could release deadly waves of ancient diseases, scientists suggestIn the last fortnight a devastating heatwave has seen temperatures in Siberia reach a record 38C (100.4F), meanwhile, vast fires are burning,...
Russia's 20,000-tonne diesel spill pollutes waterways in Siberia
Climate crisis: Record Arctic heatwave sees Siberia wildfires increase fivefoldA prolonged heatwave in Russia’s Siberia has turned the region's forests into tinderboxes, with the number of wildfires multiplying nearly fivefold over the..
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Nornickel: Russia probes new pollution at Arctic mining firmWorkers are suspended after waste water, said to contain heavy metals, was pumped into the wilderness.
Environmental group attacks Norway plans for vast Arctic oil exploration
