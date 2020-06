Prince Harry surprises England rugby fans as he pops up in video

Prince Harry has surprised rugby fans as he popped up in a video for England Rugby which appeared on their social media pages.

The prince, 35, who is living in LA, said 'we all miss rugby' as players and fans explained what they had been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were thrilled by the video, saying they were so pleased to see Harry in it.

Harry is a patron of England Rugby.