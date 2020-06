Zahawi: Robert Jenrick's actions "not unlawful"

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying he pulled the planning application for the Westferry Printworks development as soon as there was "a perception of bias".

Mr Zahawi said it was vital to "move on" from the row in order to "deliver the housing for those families that need it most".

Report by Patelr.

