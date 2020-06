Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published 9 minutes ago Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on the 2nd of June, with Dennis sharing that "It was beautiful, just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend